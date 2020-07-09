“It’s wrong, the system is broken and we’re going to fix it.”

That comment from Ontario Premier Doug Ford came at a media conference Thursday afternoon where the province’s education equity action plan was announced.

The strategy includes no longer suspending primary students and phasing out academic/applied streaming for Grade 9 students. Ford says de-streaming will break down barriers for Black, Indigenous and racialized students and allow everyone an equal opportunity to succeed.

Ford says every student deserves the same shot at following their dreams.

He says opportunities for succeeding need to start early in life.

The de-streaming will begin with Grade 9 math in September 2021.

The strategy also includes strengthening sanctions for teachers who take part in racist behaviour.

