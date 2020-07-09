Huntsville is set to open the Muskoka Heritage Place and Museum to the public.

Starting Friday, the Museum will be opening its doors and will be taking the lead from pioneer settlers with vast miles between each other by promoting physical distancing when they open their Pioneer Village.

Manager of Muskoka Heritage Place, Ron Gostlin, says he’s excited to finally be opening.

“We are eager to welcome back visitors for an experience like none other. Our cleaning regiment was pioneer-worthy before; you should see it now.”

Visitors can look forward to exploring the site daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will feature costumed narrators, farm animals, activities and demonstrations.

The train is set to open in August with more details to come.

Regular hours of operation are subject to change, so please make sure to check the Museum’s website before heading out for some time travelling fun.

For those looking to experience what life was like in the 1800’s please read the Museum’s protocols here.