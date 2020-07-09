MUSKOKA, ON-Amid the pandemic, the Muskoka Music Festival is putting its event on pause until 2021.

Despite the festival being cancelled, Founder and Artistic Director Miranda Mullholland said they have come up with something fun instead.

“We commissioned songs from some amazing Canadian artists just for you. These videos will be shown before the movies at the Muskoka Drive-In all summer long.”

The commissioned performances will air at the Drive-In Friday through Monday over the summer.

Each week a new performance will be featured from musicians like Digging Roots, Kadeema, Terra Lightfoot, and festival alumni Jim Cuddy, Julian Taylor, and Shekura S’Aida.

For more information about specialty performance and when they are hitting the big screen, visit the Muskoka Festival website here.