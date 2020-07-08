BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Following the announcement of mandatory masks, the Town of Bracebridge is reminding residents to wear a mask if they take public transit.

Starting on July 13th, face coverings will be required on Bracebridge Transit and Bracebridge Mobility, including in vehicles and inside bus shelters.

Residents can use non-medical masks, a bandana, scarf, or cloth mask that has either been purchased or made that cover the mouth nose and chin.

Certain individuals, however, are exempt from wearing a facial covering like children under two-years-old or those under five-years-old who cannot be persuaded, people with an underlying medical condition or have trouble breathing that inhibits the ability to wear a facial covering, those who are unable to place or remove a face mask without assistance and those who are not able to for any cultural or religious reasons.

You are advised that transit does have the right to deny entry to their premises, but the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is viewing the policy regarding the use of face coverings as a means to educate the public. With this being the case, service providers have been asked to remind people to wear a face covering and not refuse entry.

Until further notice, local transit is to be only used for essential trips only like groceries, pharmacies, banks, and employment.

For more information, you can either call the Town at 705-645-5264 or by visiting their website here.