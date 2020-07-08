Bracebridge is continuing to offer support to the community through the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

As part of the municipality’s efforts to help out those who are struggling, the town created the fund to provide grants to impacted organizations in specific areas.

The Community Reviewed Panel has reviewed the first intake of applications and distributed funds to four community organizations to assist with COVID related needs.

The CRF, which was in the amount of $40,000, was established and passed by the council back on April 22, and the initial intake period went to May 8.

The town now says a balance of the initial funding still remains, and a second intake for applications is now open.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, and the Town wants residents to know that we are here to support them. The Community Relief Fund is a way for the Town to contribute and support organizations so that they can continue to do their work,” Mayor Graydon Smith said in a press release.

The CRF is used to invest in programs that meet the identified needs resulting from COVID-19.

It also seeks to build community capacity to support those impacted, and support the Town of Bracebridge’s Community-Based Strategic Plan 2018-2028, specifically the themes of Community Wellness and Cultural Vitality and Governance and Civic Engagement.

The following groups and organizations are eligible for funding through the CRF:

Incorporated not-for-profit organizations;

Registered charities;

Community associations;

Unincorporated groups with not-for-profit goals and governance structure;

Creation and presentation artists and collectives; and

Other groups or organizations with programming that meets the intent of the Fund, at the discretion of the Review Panel.

Application Forms, along with further information about the Community Relief Fund, are accessible through the Town’s COVID-19 Information page, and the Town’s Engage Bracebridge platform.

Applications will be received until July 24, 2020, at 4:30 p.m