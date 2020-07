GRAVENHURST, ON-A vehicle fire that has resulted in serious injuries has been put out by the Gravenhurst Fire Department.

The department confirmed both Stations 1 and 2 responded to an incident early this morning on the Southbound side of Highway 11 near Canning Road.

Both Muskoka and Simcoe County Paramedics responded to the scene, and two people were brought to a local hospital with serious injuries.

OPP is still on scene investigating.