MUSKOKA, ON-The local MPP is encouraging elderly residents to apply for the new Seniors Community Grant Program, which seeks to assist seniors in the region.

This new grant program is looking at projects that will help older Ontarians receive the support they need in their community, reduce the demand for acute and long term care and ensure residents are less at risk for neglect, abuse and fraud.

It will also see that their rights and dignities are protected, make sure older adults are connected and engaged.

This will help with reducing social isolation leading to wellness and better health while providing more opportunities for the elderly in employment and volunteering, as well as helping them achieve greater financial security and engagement within the community.

MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Norm Miller said the program could help older adults here in the region maintain their autonomy and independence while supporting their physical, mental and social well-being.

“This funding is especially important to our communities, which have a large senior population,” said Miller.

If residents are interested in applying for the grant program, they can do so by visiting the Ontario Government website here by August 7th.