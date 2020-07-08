The advisory has been lifted for Port Sydney Beach.

The town of Huntsville announced in a press release Tuesday that the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit notified it of the advisory being lifted.

When an advisory is in place, warning signs are posted at beaches that indicate when water contains levels of bacteria and that there may be a risk of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections as well as stomach disorders.

You can head here to learn more about beach water testing.

To learn more about understanding beach water quality – head here.