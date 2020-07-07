With the scorching temperatures, Bracebridge is reminding you to stay cool and use caution amid the heat and humidity.

During COVID-19 and while municipal facilities are closed, the town is offering tips to help people beat the heat.

There are several ways to stay safe when you are unable to access air-conditioned spaces.

Here are a number of tips you can keep in mind to stay cool:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water.

Dress for the weather. Wear loose-fitted, light-coloured clothing, hats, and sunglasses.

Avoid spending long periods of time outside. If you must be outside, stay in the shade.

Keep your home cool: – Block the sun by closing blinds or curtains during the day.

Open windows at night to let cooler air into your home.

Make meals you do not need to cook in the oven.

Use an air conditioner or fan if possible.

Take a cool shower or bath.

The town notes there is a wide range of heat-related illnesses, which include dizziness or fainting, extreme thirst; vomiting or nausea; behavioural changes in children; and rapid heartbeat and or breathing.

Being aware of the signs and symptoms can help prevent medical emergencies such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

You should seek immediate medical attention during signs of fainting, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke.

It is important to know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to protect yourself and your family.

You’re also encouraged to reach out to those who you know may be having difficulties during a high heat period. Seniors and children are most susceptible to the effects of extreme heat.

For more information, head to the town of Bracebridge’s website.