Ontario is reporting its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than a week.

The province added 112 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, also the second-lowest number in any 24-hour period since March.

Locally, 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 23 of them reporting no new cases at all.

The province also recorded two new COVID-19-related deaths, a slight increase from Monday when zero deaths were reported.