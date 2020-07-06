HUNTSVILLE, ON-The District of Muskoka has confirmed the next set of dates when the King William Street construction project is going to interfere with local traffic.

On July 6th:

The intersection at Chaffey/Fairy/King William is fully open and controlled by four-way flashing red light. The Hanes/King William intersection will be fully open. King William from Fairy to Cliff will be reopened to west and eastbound traffic. King William westbound traffic from Scott to Cliff will remain available. King William eastbound traffic from Scott to Cliff will remain unavailable. Eastbound traffic will use the signed detour via Cliff Street onto Meadow Park Drive, Scott Street and back onto King William.

On July 7th:

King William westbound traffic from Scott to Cliff will be available. King William eastbound traffic from Scott to Cliff will remain unavailable. Eastbound traffic will continue to use the signed detour via Cliff Street onto Meadow Park Drive, Scott Street, and back on to King William. No left turns will be available from King William onto Scott Street. No left turns will be available from Scott Street onto King William, right turns only.

On July 8th:

King William westbound traffic from Scott to Cliff will be available. King William eastbound traffic from Scott to Cliff will remain unavailable. Eastbound traffic will continue to use the signed detour via Cliff Street onto Meadow Park Drive, Scott Street and back on to King William. No left turns will be available from King William onto Scott Street. Left and right turns available from Scott Street onto King William with the assistance of flaggers.

For more information about the construction project, visit the Engage Muskoka site here.