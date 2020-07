BURKS FALLS, ON-A Burks Falls resident is $100,000 richer after playing OLG’s ENCORE.

Tomas Foster was able to match the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the exact order on the April 28th LOTT MAX draw.

The 72-year-old great-grandfather discovered his win in the store where he bought his ticket. “At first the cashier said I won $1,000, and then he clarified he said $100,000,” he said.

“It took a little while to sink in. I started shaking a bit at the time. It’s quite an experience.”