MUSKOKA, ON-The Towns of Bracebridge and Gravenhurst have confirmed that the fire danger rating in their municipalities has now been set to high.

Due to the low precipitation amounts, heat conditions and the data provided by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs have raised the fire danger rating.

During this time, residents and visitors are asked to only burn if absolutely necessary. Every precaution should be taken to avoid the unintended spread of the fire should you choose to start a blaze.

On top of this, there is a reminder that the No Daytime burning is in effect in both municipalities.

For more information, visit your Municipalities website.