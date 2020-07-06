Crews have extinguished a structure fire in Huntsville.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Camp Newport Road, around 11 a.m.

Fire officials say when crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke and flames were observed coming from the roof.

The fire was extinguished but the building suffered severe interior and exterior damage estimated to be around $300,000.

Officials say the fire is not deemed suspicious.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the cause and circumstances is ongoing.

Additionally, Fire Officials in Muskoka have upgraded the fire danger rating to high throughout the district.

They note extreme caution must be taken with all open flames.

Small fires are permitted in most rural areas of Muskoka keeping in mind that daytime burning prohibited.

You must have adequate tools and water to extinguish the fire if the need arises and you must be with your fire at all times.

Talk to your municipality about outdoor burning regulations.