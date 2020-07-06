BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge is taking steps in reopening the community by allowing the public to access recreational amenities.

Now, the public will be given access to beach and park washroom facilities following the Provincial Government’s announcement on May 14th of a careful, stage-by-stage approach to loosening emergency measures.

During this time, however, playground equipment and other amenities remain closed until further guidance is provided by the Provincial Government and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Following a recent announcement from the Town, Park Ambassadors will be visiting certain parks and beaches to promote and educate the public on physical distancing requirements and of guidelines, like by-law enforcement, the province of Ontario and the SMDHU.

To see specific parks within the Town of Bracebridge and what amenities are available to the public, visit the Town site here.

The Town will continue to work with the health unit and other community partners to monitor the global situation regarding the virus and respond accordingly