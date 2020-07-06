MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is providing tips on how to stay safe and protect yourself during the extended heat warning.

As a heat warning has been extended through to the end of the week, the SMDHU is reminding people that they should be careful of their health and look for ways to avoid overheating.

With the high temperatures, overexertion increases the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration and heatstroke.

During the high heat, you should ensure that you are drinking plenty of fluids, stay cool indoors, but if you must go out, stay in the safe and wear a hat and sunscreen.

Investing in an electric fan is also a good investment but with extreme conditions, they will not prevent heat-related illness.

You should also keep physical activity to a minimum and draw your blinds or curtains to prevent radiant heat from entering homes.

Any infants, young children frail elderly, and people with chronic lung conditions or those who are taking certain prescription drugs are more vulnerable to harm from overheating, be sure to check on these individuals to make sure they are safe.

