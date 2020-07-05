Conditions are favourable for a thunderstorm. (photo via Pexels.com)

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Muskoka.

Environment Canada has issued the weather warning for South River down to Burk’s Falls as well as for Huntsville to Baysville.

The weather agency notes that conditions are favourable through this afternoon and this evening for severe thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour and nickel-sized hail.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, and break off branches.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

To monitor current weather conditions – head here.