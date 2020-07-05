Almaguin Highlands OPP is investigating a fatal collision that took the life of a Burk’s Falls woman.

On Thursday, around 11:30 a.m., officers were investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 11.

Investigation revealed a southbound vehicle lost control just south of Station Road and rolled several times on the west side of the highway.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have since identified the deceased driver as 37-year old Natasha Chartrand of Burk’s Falls.