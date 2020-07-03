The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued an advisory to the town of Huntsville regarding Port Sydney Beach.

The town announced the advisory on Friday, in a press release.

During an advisory, warning signs are posted at beaches when the water contains levels of bacteria that indicate there may be a risk of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections as well as stomach disorders.

The town adds the advisory is to warn swimmers – but it is not a beach closure.

If you decide to swim – you should avoid ducking your head or swallowing the water.

Advisory signage is now up at the beach, and Huntsville staff will monitor the situation in accordance with the SMDHU.

Head to the health unit’s website for more on beach water testing and understanding beach water quality.