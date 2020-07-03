Free online health and safety training will be provided for job seekers in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Friday afternoon saying the training will help employers and employees create and maintain safe workplaces and it will help build confidence.

The training is being offered through Employment Ontario and will be available by going to ontario.ca/employment.

On the Canadian Armed Forces members leaving long-term care homes where they had been stationed, Ford thanked them saying “We’re so so grateful for everything you’ve done”.

The CAF members were placed in seven Ontario long-term care and were deployed there for the last two months with Friday being there last day there.

Ford also announced that he had been given misinformation about migrant workers in the Windsor-Essex area hiding from COVID-19 tests and he confirmed that the province has sent emergency management teams to the area to assist with the situation.

Asked why Ontario hasn’t moved into Stage 3 of the recovery from COVID-19, Ford said “we’re moving cautiously” and they want to make sure case numbers continue to decline.

He added “we’ll get there very shortly.”