This year will be the first time the marathon won't be held in person. (photo via Muskoka Novel Marathon)

The committee of Muskoka Novel Marathon isn’t letting COVID-19 put a damper on their annual event.

On Friday, the committee announced that the literary Marathon is being adapted into an online platform for this year while trying to maintain as many traditional aspects as possible.

The online delivery creates an opportunity for more writers to register as the event is not limited by venue capacity – as prior years often brought a race for seating, leaving some writers disappointed.

In a press release, co-convenor KM Wehrstein says not even a global pandemic was going to stop them from holding the annual event.

“What’s cool is that we’re seeing a lot of writers who participated five or 10 or 15 years ago signing up, and also people from far away taking advantage of the savings on travel,” Wehrstein said.

During the 72-hour event, each writer will be attempting to complete a manuscript – a novel, a screenplay, a collection of short stories or whatever their discipline may be – for a chance to have it reviewed by a publisher or an agent.

There will also be social programming, meal-time gatherings and fun activities such as a selfie scavenger hunt and an inspirational walk lead by MNM alumna Sue Kenney.

As in previous years, writers will also fundraise for the Y’s adult literacy programs.

Since starting its fundraising efforts years ago, the Marathon has raised more than $220,000 to help fund classes for reading, writing, numeracy, computer literacy and English as a Second Language –ensuring they can be offered to people in the community free of charge.

The Muskoka Novel Marathon: Quarantine Edition is happening July 17- 20.

