GRAVENHURST, ON-Bracebridge OPP is investigating a motorcycle collision that occurred in Gravenhurst.

On June 30th, around 8:00 p.m., police received word that a motorcycle had landed in the ditch on Southwood Road in Gravenhurst.

A nearby resident called emergency services as the helmetless driver was tended to by Muskoka EMS and the Gravenhurst Fire Department.

The 46-year-old from Orillia was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-altering injuries.

Southwood Road was then closed off while the OPP Technical Traffic Investigation Unit attended to assist with the ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information, you are asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.