GRAVENHURST, ON-The Bracebridge OPP have laid charges against a Gravenhurst man for firearm offences.

On June 30th, around 8:50 p.m., officers were called out to Bethune Drive in Gravenhurst after receiving a complaint about a man waving around a gun on his property.

Police closed off the area to all traffic to conduct an investigation and have arrested the 61-year-old and charged him with uttering threats, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a gun, and careless storage of a firearm.

The two guns were seized, and he is set to appear in court on September 8th.