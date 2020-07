Residents are advised to drive with caution on Highway 11.

A Moose listener has reported a collision on the highway just south of Emsdale.

The crash took place in the southbound lane – and the listener tells MyMuskokaNow that one vehicle rolled over into the ditch.

Traffic delays are expected as crews work to clear the collision and you’re advised to drive with caution and allow space for crews to work.

We’ll have more details when information is available.