ALMAGUIN HIGHLANDS, ON-The Almaguin Highlands OPP has laid impaired driving charges on Canada Day.

On July 1st, around 8:00 p.m., the police were conducting radar enforcement on Highway 124 when they saw a vehicle travelling quickly.

After stopping the car, an investigation revealed that the 43-year-old of Machar Township had been drinking and as a result, he was charged with impaired driving, having a high blood alcohol level, speeding, and driving with liquor readily available.

The accused has been released from custody and is set to appear in court on September 24th.