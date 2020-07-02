MUSKOKA, ON-The Muskoka Hornets Baseball Team is getting back to training.

The team starts training today with hopes that later this summer, they’ll be back on the diamond for gameplay.

The teams Board recently decided to adopt Baseball Ontario’s protocol for return to training, a requirement for all associations who want to return to the pitch to ensure the necessary safety measures are in place to protect the players, coaches and family members from the COVID-19 virus.

Some of these measures include ensuring all participants sanitize their hands every 30 minutes, keep all equipment clean, and each of the five Hornet travel teams will start training in groups of up to 10 on two separate areas of the diamond.

President of the Muskoka Hornets Peter Haynes said he’s been impressed by the work done by Baseball Ontario to ensure a safe and healthy environment for minor baseball’s return to play.

While training for the season was halted in February and left the entire season in doubt, officials began to prepare for a return to the diamond, including the potential for gameplay later in the summer.

“I am very pleased that our season was not lost completely, and we have a chance to play some games if all goes well, and the trend in COVID infections continues to improve in Ontario. I have seven players graduating out of minor baseball this year and the thought of them not having a chance to return to the playing field after losing high school graduation, and prom was motivation enough to do anything to keep the hope alive for a return to baseball this summer,” said Head coach of the Hornets 18U AA Team, Joe Hickes.

The eventual return to gameplay is dependant on gathering sizes in Ontario.

If Ontario decides to follow other province’s example and move to larger gathering sizes, the Hornets may plan to organize some exhibitions games with other association teams, but there will not be any tournaments or provincial championships.

To stay updated on the Hornets plans, visit their website here.