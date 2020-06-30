BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge has confirmed that Robert J. Boyer Lane is going to close for the Griffin Pub’s patio expansion temporarily.

The road will be closed on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29; August 5, 12, 19 and 26; and September 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; August 6, 13, 20, and 27; and September 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday, July 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31; and August 7, 14, 21, and 28; and September 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 4, 11, 18, and 25; August 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29; and September 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 5, 12, 19, and 26; August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; and September 6 from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

During this closure, all vehicular traffic will not be able to access the road.