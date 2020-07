(photo via Town of Bracebridge)

A transit change is being made due to ongoing construction in the town of Bracebridge.

A temporary bus stop closure is in place for Bus Stop No. 500 on Salmon Avenue at Wellington Street.

The closure is in place due to watermain installation as part of the Salmon Avenue Extension Construction Project.

Transit users can go to Bus Stop No. 490 at Gagnon’s Your Independent Grocer at 270 Wellington.

The closure will be in place until further notice.