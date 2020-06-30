The provincial government is making it easier to enjoy nature on Canada Day. Premier Doug Ford has announced that residents will be able to enjoy free day use of all Ontario Parks tomorrow July 1st. Capacity may be limited at some of the more popular parks, so Minister of Environment, Conservation, and Parks Jeff Yurek encouraged people to arrive early, be respectful of physical distancing rules and come prepared by bringing hand sanitizer, extra water, and soap. To find a park click here.

In his announcement, Ford said he has never been prouder to be a Canadian, “I’ve never been more proud to be Canada then at this moment in Ontario’s history. The challenges we have faced over the past few months have only made us stronger. Thanks to the collective efforts of the people of Ontario, we are reopening and people are getting back to work.”

The premier also announced that beginning Saturday, July 4th Free Family Fishing Week will be extended by a week. That means anyone can fish in Ontario without a licence until July 19th. Anyone taking advantage of this opportunity must follow existing fishing rules and regulations including conservation catch and possession limits.

“As we celebrate Canada’s 153rd birthday, this is our way of saying thank you to everyone in Ontario who has followed the public health advice to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Ford. “Tourism is a major source of jobs and economic benefits for many communities across the province, so it’s important to support our local businesses and explore everything our province has to offer as we reopen the province this summer.”

Families and individuals can also enjoy the numerous attractions across Ontario, both virtual events and special events with physical distancing planned for Canada Day, including the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, the Niagara Parks Commission, Science North, and Destination Ontario. For more information, you can visit here.

As he ended his daily briefing, Ford added to his now-familiar “God bless the people of Ontario,” by saying “and God bless the greatest country in the world.”