Police will be out in full force for this week. (Doug Crosse, MyMuskokaNow.com)

Tomorrow is Canada Day and the OPP is reminding those coming to cottage country to do so safely and responsibly.

Summer has arrived, and the OPP will be keeping an eye on aggressive driving and the big four – which include impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and lack of seatbelt use.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, OPP Media Relations Officer Jason Folz says maintaining a safe distance and driving carefully is absolutely vital during these busy times.

“We have to take our time. We have to allow enough space for enough motorists and not be in a rush to get to cottage country because there will be greater than normal traffic volumes. Now, a little different this year given that Canada Day falls on a Wednesday, but I think volume will pretty much be the same.”

Boating and off-roading are expected to be popular activities, and the OPP is reminding the public that they will also be out on the waterways and trails, ensuring that boaters and off-roaders are obeying the law and keeping themselves safe.

Folz also urges motorists to drive safe and direct their entire attention to the rules of the road and the waters.

“If you’re riding your ATV, use your proper equipment – whatever that may look like. That said, the ball cap on backwards does not protect your head in a crash. Wear the appropriate safety gear, so you remain safe. The same can be said for a boat – if you are out on one, wear your lifejacket.”

In June, Huntsville OPP laid 255 speeding charges, six careless driving charges, 36 distracted driving charges, nine failure to use seatbelt charges, seven impaired driving charges, and 20 boating-related charges.

If you suspect that someone is operating a motor vehicle, boat or off-road vehicle while impaired, you’re encouraged to call 9-1-1.