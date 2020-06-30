A Strong Township woman is facing impaired driving and bail violation charges after being arrested three times in less than a week.

Almaguin Highlands OPP says the 24-year-old woman is currently on a recognizance of bail and on several conditions – including a curfew for charges that occurred in North Bay.

On Friday, June 26, around 9:20 p.m., police attended the home of the accused to check that the rules were being followed, and officers found she was not at her residence.

She was later arrested and charged with breach of recognizance and driving while under suspension.

Then on Saturday, police were called to a residence on Tower Road in Strong Township where an altercation had taken place.

Investigation revealed that the accused was impaired, had assaulted another person and was driving her vehicle.

Police also found the suspect was also in possession of a quantity of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

For that, she was charged with multiple offences that include assault, operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, failure or refusal to comply with demand, failure to comply with a release order and possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.

And then on Tuesday, the same woman was pulled over during a traffic stop at around 12:45 a.m. on Ryerson Crescent in Burk’s Falls.

Once the driver was identified as the accused, she was arrested again for breach of recognizance, breaking her curfew and driving while under suspension.

She has since been released from custody but will be before a judge at the Sundridge Ontario Court of Justice on September 24.