Ontario has added another 157 new cases of COVID-19. The provincial total is now 35,068. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 22 not reporting any. She says 99 diagnoses today are from Toronto, Peel, and York. Elliott also says the number of patients in hospitals, in the Intensive Care Units and on ventilators continues to decline.

Another seven people have died bringing the death toll to 2,672.

The recovery rate remains at 86.5-percent, with another 148 cases considered resolved in the last 24 hours.

Ministry of Health data shows there were 23,759 tests completed yesterday.