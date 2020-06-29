MUSKOKA, ON-The Stay at Home Gala Muskoka has raised over $48,000 in support for local charities and organizations.

The Gala on May 2nd was held to help bring people together and bring a sense of community to those who were feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 virus.

Over 300 people attended the Gala and participated in the virtual event to support organizations that were providing assistance to those in need.

At the end of the evening, over $48,000 was raised to support both the Huntsville and Bracebridge Hospital Foundations, Muskoka Women’s Shelters and Services and 10 different food security programs working in Muskoka’s municipalities.

Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation, said the concept for the Gala was bringing people together while apart. As part of the Gala, the people who purchased tickets had volunteers hand-deliver food that was prepared by participating restaurants.

The cheque made out to the Women’s Shelters and Services was $9,600, various Muskoka food banks split $10,000 among themselves, and the Hospital Foundations shared $29,247.