A Bracebridge woman is facing impaired driving charges following an incident over the weekend.

OPP say on Saturday, around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a disturbance on First Street in Gravenhurst and, upon arrival – found one of the people involved in their vehicle.

Following some conversation, police determined alcohol had been consumed, and they subsequently arrested and charged the 35-year-old woman for driving impaired.

The accused will be before a judge in Bracebridge on September 1st to answer for her charge.

She’s also had her license suspended for 90 days, and her vehicle was impounded.