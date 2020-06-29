GRAVENHURST, ON-The Bracebridge OPP have arrested and charged two suspects involved in stealing from vehicles.

Over the past month, police have been investigating items being stolen from cars – which has lead to the apprehension of two people as well as charges being laid.

A 28-year-old from Gravenhurst was apprehended in relation to a theft from a vehicle on John Street on May 30th and used stolen credit cards in stores in the area.

His charges include possession of property obtained by crime, fraud and theft.

He is set to appear in court on August 25th.

Police also arrested a 43-year-old from Gravenhurst in relation to thefts from vehicles between June 23rd and 24th in the Pinegrove Street and David Street.

He was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of opioid, failing to comply with probation and failing to company with recognizance.

He is set to appear in court on September 1st.