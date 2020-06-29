Ontario has added another 257 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the provincial total to 34,911.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 177 of the cases were in Windsor-Essex, following extensive testing of temporary workers over the weekend. Elliott says the other 80 cases were across other parts of the province. Elliott says the numbers reflect the three-point plan the government announced on Friday to reduce the risk of COVId-19 transmission on farms.

Another seven people have died from the virus, bringing the number of people who have passed away to 2,665.

The recovery rate is 86.5-percent with 89 more cases considered resolved in the last 24-hours.

There were 27,127 tests completed yesterday.