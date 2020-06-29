MUSKOKA, ON-The OPP’s Project Axle has resulted in several charges being laid after months of investigations.

On June 26th, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP CSCI and Central Region ERT, conducted several search warrants in the Southern Georgian Bay area.

Over several months the CSCU of the OPP worked on Project Axle, an investigation involving thefts of various equipment across Muskoka, Simcoe and the GTA.

This investigation has looked into over 16 separate theft and break and enters across these areas, the majority being in Muskoka and Simcoe.

During the investigation, police recovered two skid steers, two float trailers, a Dodge 3500 pick-up truck, a zodiac with trailer and motor, multiple universal keys for heavy equipment, off-road vehicles, and a personal watercraft.

During the search, two men were arrested, and throughout the investigation, several others as well.

Police apprehended at 46-year-old and a 39-year-old from Penetanguishene, a 35-year-old from Tiny, a 42-year-old from North York, and a 50-year-old from Bracebridge.

The charges laid include several counts of breaking and entering, theft, possessing break-in tools, removing a vehicle identification number, trespassing, and trafficking.

As the investigation is a collaborative effort, it is believed by the OPP that it will continue to solve thefts throughout the central region in the coming months.

Two of the accused appeared in an audio remand hearing on June 27th while the remainder are already before the courts.