A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts cottage country.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong winds and large hail.

The weather advisory is in effect for Huntsville, Baysville, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and Haliburton.

Environment Canada notes these storms could cause damaging wind gusts of near 90 kilometres per hour, hail near 2 centimetres in size and a risk of a tornado heading into this evening.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

For updates on the current weather conditions – head to Environment Canada’s website.