Ontario has added another 160 new cases of COVID-19. The provincial total is now 34,476.

Another eight people have died from the virus bringing the death toll to 2,652.

The recovery rate is 86.8-percent after another 178 cases have been resolved in the last 24 hours.

Ministry of Health data shows 33,493 tests were done yesterday marking a new record for testing in a 24-hour period.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 29 of Ontario’s 34 health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 17 reporting no new cases.