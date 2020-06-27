Ontario has added another 160 new cases of COVID-19. The provincial total is now 34,476.
Another eight people have died from the virus bringing the death toll to 2,652.
The recovery rate is 86.8-percent after another 178 cases have been resolved in the last 24 hours.
Ministry of Health data shows 33,493 tests were done yesterday marking a new record for testing in a 24-hour period.
Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 29 of Ontario’s 34 health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 17 reporting no new cases.
With 178 more resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in the number of active cases in the province. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all also continue to decline.
