Doug Ford won’t give an exact date when Ontario will move into Stage 3 of the reopening process.

When asked at his daily briefing if the province will move into Stage 3 regionally similar to Stage 2, Ford said, “We’re going to take a cautious approach and rely on all the Chief Medical Officers all 34 of them across the province. I’m sure we will be doing the same staged approach…again I can’t give you an exact time.” Ford said they had the discussion at the Cabinet meeting today. He says the decision will only move forward based on health and science advice.

Ford says what he doesn’t want to see in Ontario is what is happening in the United States with new cases of COVID-19 skyrocketing in the last week.

Ford says caution is needed, “We need to be cautious and everyone following the protocol and I’m just so proud of the people of Ontario versus the reckless approach, in my opinion, south of the border where people just go hog-wild and don’t worry about anything and well, that has come back to bite them.”