BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Residents and visitors are being advised by the Town of Bracebridge of upcoming temporary transit changes.

Due to the Liddard Street culvert replacement project, the 340 bus at Hiram Street will be closed. As an alternative, residents can use the 341 that stops at McDonald Street instead.

This change will be in effect on June 29th from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

To stay updated on road closures, visit the Town of Bracebridge site here.