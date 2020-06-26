Community Paramedics in Muskoka continue testing for COVID-19 at drive-through locations.

Following testing in Bracebridge and Huntsville, the District of Muskoka will begin testing residents of Gravenhurst next Tuesday.

You do not need to book an appointment to be tested at one of these drive-through locations, and wait times will vary depending on volumes.

If you are travelling from outside of the Muskoka region, you can still get tested at your local COVID-19 Assessment Centre before you make your trip.

When you arrive at one of these drive-through testing locations, you’re asked to follow instructions provided on all signs and those of Community Paramedics.

You’re also advised to remain in your vehicle at all times and proceed to the testing tent only when asked to do so.

Testing is still available by appointment for symptomatic people and asymptomatic people not planning to visit a long-term care home, a retirement home, or other congregate living settings by calling your primary care provider or the Muskoka Assessment Centre line at 1-888-383-7009.

The government of Ontario has released the COVID-19 Test Results Viewer that allows you to check your results online – with results taking less than a week.

The Assessment Centres and Community Paramedics do not have test results, nor do they control the length of time it takes to process COVID tests.

Drive Through testing will be done at the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre Parking Lot at 101 Centennial Drive on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with breaks and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m.