MUSKOKA, ON-MPP Norm Miller is letting the government know about how COVID-19 has impacted the tourism region’s tourism industry.

This week, Parry Sound-Muskoka’s MPP had three opportunities to speak in the Legislature and used his time to inform officials about the devastating impact the pandemic has had on tourism.

He also asked the Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, Lisa MacLeod what the government is doing to support the recovery of this sector.

MacLeod noted that using marketing dollars, companies will be able to encourage more Ontarians to spend their vacations in Ontario this summer.

These marketing dollars went to companies like Explorer’s Edge, a local marketing company, who received $350,000 as well as allocating $100,000 in funding for marketing for Resorts of Ontario, who have many members in the Parry Sound-Muskoka region.

“I will continue to do everything I can to advocate for those tourism businesses that are not yet allowed to operate or are limited to a point that operating doesn’t make sense like tour boat operators and attractions like Santa’s Village,” said Miller. “Both the Minister and I are working to encourage people to travel locally and within the prince to support our local tourism and hospitality businesses this summer. Shop local. Eat local. Play local. And vacation local.”

The tourism industry in Ontario accounted for $36 billion in economic activity in the province and supported thousands of small and medium-sized businesses and led to the employment of 400,000 Ontarians.