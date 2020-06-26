MUSKOKA LAKES, ON-The Bracebridge OPP have laid firearm charges against two people after getting a camping complaint.

Officers were called out to Torrance Barrens in the Muskoka Lakes Township after receiving a complaint about people not being respectful of the environment.

After attending the scene, officers found two people who were discharging firearms in an unsafe manner.

As a result, police seized six firearms and charged a 20-year-old from Mississauga and a 21-year-old from Maple with careless use of a gun.

They are set to appear in court on August 11th.