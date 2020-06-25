MUSKOKA, ON-The Trillium Lakelands District School Board’s trustees have approved the appointment of a new Director of Education.

During a special meeting today, Wesley Hahn was appointed to the position.

Hahn began his career in education in the Toronto District School Board, then moved to the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board as a teacher, then administrator.

After this, he was appointed superintendent in 2012 at the District School Board of Niagara.

TLDSB Chairperson Bruce Reain said they completed an exhaustive, comprehensive process to select a new director for the board.

“We are delighted to have Wes join our team, and we know he is going to be a good fit for our TLDSB family.”

This announcement following the retirement of long-term Director of Education Larry Hope at the end of July.

“TLDSB has an excellent reputation in the province,” said Hahn. “I am excited to continue with the good work that is taking place here.”

Hahn is set to take office on August 1st and will begin his work with the school board in time for the implementation of a return to school plan.