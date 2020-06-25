The Ontario government has announced financial support for youth and local community organizations. Premier Doug Ford says the $13-million in funding will be given to 43 community-driven and youth-led projects.

The funding will be provided through the 2020 Youth Opportunities Fund. Ford says we have to keep youth in mind and provide them with opportunity, “We have to set them up for success, and we have to give them a chance to lead.”

Applications are closed for this year but will open for the 2021 grants in the fall.