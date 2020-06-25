Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spelled out the federal government’s student aid programs. Part of the package is a Canada Student Service Grant for students who volunteer to fight COVID-19. The amount of money they receive is between $1,000 to $5,000 dollars depending on how many hours they volunteer.

The feds will also invest $40-million to create 5,000 internships with the non-profit group Mitacs and $40-million on a wage subsidy for youth and small business through the Digital Skills for Youth and the Computer for Schools Plus programs.

The Canada Summer Jobs program will be expanded to provide another 10,000 jobs for students between the ages of 15 and 30.