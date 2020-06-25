There are now 34, 205 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Another 189 new cases of the virus were reported in the province on Thursday morning, a 0.6 percent increase.

Ten more people died from COVID-19 in Ontario bringing the death toll to 2,64.

Another 192 people have recovered with the number of cases considered resolved still at 86.3-percent.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet that the number of people continues to decline with 270 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

Ontario completed 27,511 tests yesterday.