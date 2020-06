MUSKOKA LAKES, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 have emerged in Muskoka Lakes.

The two cases involve a woman in her 60’s and a man in his 70’s who are self-isolating while the health unit identifies how they contracted the virus.

These new cases bring the total in Muskoka to 25, with 19 recoveries.

If you think you have COVID-19 symptoms, read our other story here to learn about setting an appointment with the assessment centre.