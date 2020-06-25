Summer camp is going to look a little different for the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka.

The organization announced Wednesday it is taking its summer camp program online for 2020 and will be offering a combination of in-person programs and virtual experiences through its various programs.

“Camping is a core component to the YMCA’s legacy of building healthy communities and inspiring people to reach their full potential, “said YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka CEO Rob Armstrong. “We are looking forward to offering programs that will give children and youth the opportunity to experience ‘camp’ this summer, even in the face of COVID-19.”

The Y is offering a Day Camp for children ages 4-12 in Barrie, Collingwood, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia, and Wasaga Beach.

Priority is being given to those who registered before the pandemic, and the Y says it is working with public health to create a safe space for kids, their families and its staff.

The YMCA’s Geneva Park’s summer family camp program is opening July 6.

This camp has limited programming available and increased scheduled cleaning.

Leadership Development is for high school students, where participants will build skills through a combination of group work and independent study.

Finally, a virtual camp is being launched, running from July 6 to August 28.

Each week campers will get the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of traditional camp programs instructed by Y leaders from across the country.

For more information on the YMCA’s camp offerings this summer, go to their website.